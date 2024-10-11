Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for CaliberCos Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:CWD)

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for CaliberCos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CaliberCos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CaliberCos’ FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

CaliberCos stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. CaliberCos has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

