Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Reduced by Barrington Research

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of -157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.