Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$34.96 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.65 million. Boralex had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

