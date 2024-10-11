Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

