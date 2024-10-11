Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.49 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00003955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $262.28 million and approximately $23.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.58 or 0.03904602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00043243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,352,725 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

