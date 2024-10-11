Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $126.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,594,720. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,401,000 after buying an additional 184,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,897 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

