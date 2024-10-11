QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $141,304.89 and approximately $1,052.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,975.19 or 0.99976878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00191237 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $570.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

