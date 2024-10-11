QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in QuinStreet by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 60,142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

