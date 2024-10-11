Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,172 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

