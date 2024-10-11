Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.