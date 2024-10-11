Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $410,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $108,456,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $95,481,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,171.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,186.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

