Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.