Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $757,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 388,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,260,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,184,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

TJX stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

