Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Creative Planning increased its position in Cintas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2,063.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 111.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 105.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Down 1.4 %

Cintas stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

