Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 127,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

CHRW opened at $108.04 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.