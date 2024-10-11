Ralph Baxter Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 627,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

