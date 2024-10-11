Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 92,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.30. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

