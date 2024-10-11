Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,498,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,552,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.