Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

