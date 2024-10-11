Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

