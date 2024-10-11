Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $256.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

