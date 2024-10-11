Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.67 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.