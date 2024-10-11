Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,826,000 after purchasing an additional 211,845 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.