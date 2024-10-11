Raymond James Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.80.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

