Raymond James Lowers Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$264.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$263.90.

Intact Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$258.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.27 and a 12-month high of C$265.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$253.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$236.85.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 15.774665 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

