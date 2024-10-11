Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):
- 10/4/2024 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/4/2024 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/3/2024 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
