Redburn Atlantic Downgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Sell

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $420.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.24. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,561 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

