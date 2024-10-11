ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $103.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00105126 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.