Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Regency Affiliates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RAFI remained flat at $5.20 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Regency Affiliates has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Regency Affiliates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

Read More

