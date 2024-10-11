REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.45.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX stock remained flat at $9.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 27,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $168,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,722.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $165,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,741.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $168,405.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,722.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $864,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 588,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.