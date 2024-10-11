Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 30,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 36,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$255.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.85.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

