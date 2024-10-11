RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR opened at $278.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $283.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 39.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 316.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $31,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

