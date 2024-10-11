Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curbline Properties’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURB)

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Curbline Properties in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Curbline Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

CURB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

CURB stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.