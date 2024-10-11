Research Analysts Set Expectations for KB Home’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.39. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE KBH opened at $79.76 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 311.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 102.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

