Research Analysts Set Expectations for Propel Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Propel in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million.

PRL has been the subject of several other reports. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on Propel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Propel has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

