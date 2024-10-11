ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Cut by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,614 shares of company stock worth $27,135,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $240.70. 149,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,382. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

