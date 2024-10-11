Reviewing Positron (POSC) & Its Competitors

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Positron to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Positron and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Positron alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -12.75 Positron Competitors $986.91 million $83.13 million 83.21

Positron’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron Competitors 280 818 2110 109 2.62

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Positron and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,758.24%. Given Positron’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Positron has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -299.35% -84.02% -27.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Positron competitors beat Positron on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.