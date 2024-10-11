Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

