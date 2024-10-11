Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

