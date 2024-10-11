Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 6,665,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 39,900,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

