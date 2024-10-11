RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.80. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,502,514 shares changing hands.
RLX Technology Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.