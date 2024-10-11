Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,683 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $39,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,087,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,847,982.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGTY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

