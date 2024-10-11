Robert K. Temple Sells 68,558 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SMR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 268.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

