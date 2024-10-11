Robert Schlossman Sells 1,435 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $195.50 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.76.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 18.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.97.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

