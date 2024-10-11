Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,988,413.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

