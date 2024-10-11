Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

Robinson Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Robinson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

