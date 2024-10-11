Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,673 shares of company stock worth $27,331,806 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 41.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.