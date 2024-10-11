Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.24.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

