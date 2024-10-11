Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $42.58. Approximately 177,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 474,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Get Root alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root Stock Down 5.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Root by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Root by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.