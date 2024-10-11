Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

About Roundhill Video Games ETF

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

